We are pleased to announce a huge leap forward for MapTool. This release includes the ability to generate dynamic HTML5/CSS3 forms and dialogs as well as new transparent windows called overlays that allow you to interact with your custom UI without covering the map.

Highlights

New macro functions for math operations on lists and arrays.

New markdownToHTML() Macro function converts text in Markdown to HTML.

nmeier has brought the majority of the MapTool UI under the control the Look & Feel themes accessible from the Themes menu.

New GM option to disable the use of the Edit Token dialog by players.

The issue with the decimal point in Map Units per Cell for European locales fixed.

New overlay() function allows for transparent overlays over the map area. Think MMORPG-like GUI elements.

New Overlay helper functions for management.

Huge localization effort by Merudo has brought translatable strings to the majority of the MapTool dialogs.

MapTool can now import the Dungeondraft Universal VTT export format.

Documentation for new features is lagging a bit but will be updated on the wiki as soon as we can get to it. For those missing from the wiki see the associated issue which is linked from the Change Log.

Note: MapTool 1.6 had a bug that keeps it from auto-updating to the latest version. Please use one of the download links below to install 1.7.

You can download the new version of MapTool from the following links.

If you need help, please join our Discord Server.