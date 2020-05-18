MapTool 1.7.0 Released

MapTool 1.7.0 Released

We are pleased to announce a huge leap forward for MapTool. This release includes the ability to generate dynamic HTML5/CSS3 forms and dialogs as well as new transparent windows called overlays that allow you to interact with your custom UI without covering the map.

Highlights

  • New macro functions for math operations on lists and arrays.
  • New markdownToHTML() Macro function  converts text in Markdown to HTML.
  • nmeier has brought the majority of the MapTool UI under the control the Look & Feel themes accessible from the Themes menu.
  • New GM option to disable the use of the Edit Token dialog by players.
  • The issue with the decimal point in Map Units per Cell for European locales fixed.
  • New overlay() function allows for transparent overlays over the map area. Think MMORPG-like GUI elements.
  • New Overlay helper functions for management.
  • Huge localization effort by Merudo has brought translatable strings to the majority of the MapTool dialogs.
  • MapTool can now import the Dungeondraft Universal VTT export format.

Documentation for new features is lagging a bit but will be updated on the wiki as soon as we can get to it. For those missing from the wiki see the associated issue which is linked from the Change Log.

Note: MapTool 1.6 had a bug that keeps it from auto-updating to the latest version. Please use one of the download links below to install 1.7.

You can download the new version of MapTool from the following links.

If you need help, please join our Discord Server.

Need Help? Discord Has Answers

Use Discord for support issues.

TokenTool 2.1 Released

The RPTools staff is proud to announce the release of TokenTool 2.1 #VTT

MapTool 1.6.1 Released

A bug affecting viewing/editing token properties in the Edit Token dialog was found in 1.6.0. Please update to 1.6.1. MapTool Release 1.6.1 adds lots of enhancements, bug fixes and improvements to the code base. Many thanks to community members who committed bug fixes and enhancements. The translation volunteers have also made great strides in making…

MapTool 1.5.14 Release

Release 1.5.14 is a bug-fix release building on previous 1.5 releases. Highlights Fixes for copyToken() Fixes for json.path.read()

New Art Packs in Library

Four Art Packs from Kristian Richards of Crooked Staff Publishing added to Resource Library Go to the File menu in MapTool and select Add Resource to Library. On the dialog that opens, click on the red gear icon to see the packs that you haven't downloaded. Extending the existing CSP Dungeon Geomorphs pack. The four…

MapTool 1.5.12 Release

MapTool 1.5.12 Released.

MapTool 1.5.10 Release

MapTool 1.5.10 Released to address a few issues around our German translation and an issue with deleting multiple tokens.

MapTool 1.5.9 Released

MapTool 1.5.9 Released!

HTML5 Coming to MapTool

The MapTool elves have been busy this holiday season. They've introduced two new macro functions to produce HTML5 dialogs and frames. The new macro functions frame5() and dialog5() can be used in place of the HTML3 frame() and dialog() macro functions. The new functionality allows the use of CSS3 and Javascript within the HTML frame/dialog…

Crowdin for MapTool Internationalization

Helping with MapTool translations just got a whole lot easier.